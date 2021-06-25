Charlie Daniels & Friends ‘Duets’ Album – A Tribute to Remember The Music Icon

Charlie Daniels & Friends’ Duets’ Album will feature a cast of the country’s most prominent names in country music and will debut next month exclusively through Walmart. It has a total of 19 tracks and some of the most well-known artists in country music, including the Del McCoury Band, Gretchen Wilson, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, Bonnie Bramlett, Dolly Parton, and more. The idea views Daniels sharing the mic on his greatest singles and even some popular covers.