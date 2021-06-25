Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Charlie Daniels & Friends ‘Duets’ Album – A Tribute to Remember The Music Icon

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Daniels & Friends’ Duets’ Album will feature a cast of the country’s most prominent names in country music and will debut next month exclusively through Walmart. It has a total of 19 tracks and some of the most well-known artists in country music, including the Del McCoury Band, Gretchen Wilson, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, Bonnie Bramlett, Dolly Parton, and more. The idea views Daniels sharing the mic on his greatest singles and even some popular covers.

www.countrythangdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
212
Followers
724
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Randy Travis
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Gretchen Wilson
Person
Ray Benson
Person
Cedric Burnside
Person
Bonnie Bramlett
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Hal Ketchum
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Charlie Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#The Del Mccoury Band#Instagram#The Charlie Daniels Band#Blue Hat Records#The Volunteer Jam#Bridgestone Arena#Brooks Dunn#Montgomery Gentry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Walmart
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy