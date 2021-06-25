AUDIO: Ballstomper – “Give Piss A Chance”
Hardcore punks Ballstomper have their debut full-length album out this week. The band takes no shit and ram right into us with jams about loneliness, bitterness, the futility of clout, getting gaslit by society, defying gender norms, and Patrick Swayze among other things. Ballstomper blow off a ton of steam here over sixteen tracks, hurling the violent impositions back in the haters’ faces; two of the songs are re-recorded versions of their “Bed Bugs” EP from October. All digital sales are going to the Butterfly Collective.breakingandentering.net