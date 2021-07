If you look at the calendar, you see it is in the early weeks of July. For the NFL fan that means one thing — it’s ranking season. With NFL news at a standstill, barring injuries or off-field trouble, many media outlets decide to run rankings to keep fans checking their site. It make sense, after all, what else is there to discuss when nothing is happening? It is a great way to tide fans over until training camp starts at the end of the month.