Pokemon Go is declaring July 1 the first official Bidoof Day, a new annual event celebrating the feckless but lovable beaver-looking Pokemon. Bidoof has become a meme of legend in the Pokemon Go community, mostly making irony out of the fact that the Normal-type Pokemon is objectively the weakest pocket monster in the game. GamesRadar news editor Ali Jones described Bidoof as Pokemon Go's "least useful HM slave" (Ali's words, not mine). Niantic clearly wants to be in on the joke here - you can't help but notice that the Pokemon's name is suspiciously close to 'big oof' - or maybe it just feels bad for the put-upon "plump mouse."