Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

BIFF film review: ‘Godspeed, Los Polacos!’ traverses choppy waters of adventure, Soviet-era Poland

By Henry Larson
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Godspeed, Los Polacos!” is as much a story of adventure and excitement as it is a lens to view the final years of the Soviet Union and the Communist Bloc. While not perfect, it is successful at delivering on both elements. The documentary, directed by Adam Nawrot and produced by...

www.timescall.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soviet#Adventure#Polish#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being BeBe’: Film Review

Emily Branham began work on the intimate documentary Being BeBe 15 years ago, before her fabulous subject, BeBe Zahara Benet, became the inaugural winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009. That development provides a compelling peg as we follow the ups and downs of an artist dedicated to promoting Queer Black Excellence through his elaborate shows while at the same time struggling with the nitty-gritty of how to translate a popular reality TV win into a viable entertainment career. By weaving in the conflicts of BeBe’s origins in homophobic Cameroon and the lives of other LGBTQ Africans still living there, the filmmaker tells a unique story.
Moviesloc.gov

Material Spotlight: Housing a Soviet Era Star Wars Poster

This is a guest post written by Jennifer Phiffer. Jennifer is a Conservation Technician in the General Collections Conservation Section. Her primary duties are the housing and repair of collection materials. Earlier this year I was very excited to receive a new acquisition from the European Division, a movie poster...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Tomorrow War’ Film Review: Chris Pratt Battles Future Aliens and a Choppy Script

Sci-fi combat adventure “The Tomorrow War” is too convoluted and inflexible to be the rousing, high-toned military recruiting tool that its creators obviously want it to be. There are large swathes of this movie where characters obsessively describe rather than illustrate the dangers of the White Spikes, an alien menace that, in 28 years’ time, will wipe out the human population on Earth.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Rock Me On The Water

There have been some terrific books written about key years in the music world, but in Atlantic magazine senior editor Brownstein’s engrossing new book, he focuses on the politics, film, television and, of course, music, all of which coalesce in Los Angeles in fascinating, transformative ways in the year 1974. Great sections in all categories. We especially dig the book’s Jackson Browne material, which offers singular work-ethic choices that should be inspirational to all aspiring artists.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Forever Purge’: Film Review

Never put too much faith in claims that a moneymaking franchise is over. But the underwhelming Purge series will end on a high note if it goes out with Everardo Gout’s The Forever Purge, a satisfying action pic that finally realizes the potential of its pulp-meets-sociopolitics conceit. Set on the Texas side of the border with Mexico, it lets creator James DeMonaco’s imagined scenario of government-sanctioned violence play out where, in real life, arbitrary borders become physical walls and a fetish for gun rights amplifies the dangers of being an unwelcome visitor.
SFGate

Scandinavian Films to Watch for at Cannes

A tribute to the Nordic film industry’s resilience, four Nordic titles have made it through to Cannes’ Official Selection. And unlike previous years, when Denmark (Lars Von Trier, Thomas Vinterberg) or Sweden (Rüben Östlund) drew most of the worldwide attention, audiences should watch out for new and established voices from Norway, Finland and Iceland.
Movieslareviewofbooks.org

Billy Wilder Longs for American Kitsch

Billy Wilder on Assignment: Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and Interwar Vienna. BEFORE EVER setting foot in the United States, Billy Wilder imagined a place of kitsch and wonder. And before he was a filmmaker, he was writing newspaper dispatches in Vienna and Berlin, now anthologized in Billy Wilder on Assignment.
MoviesScreendaily

Lucky Red dives into Michelangelo Frammartino’s Italian cave drama (exclusive)

Lucky Red has snapped up Italian rights to Michelangelo Frammartino’s third feature (which is currently untitled) from Coproduction Office. In post-production, it’s the director’s first film since The Four Times which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight in 2010. Set in southern Italy, the film has been shot under extreme conditions, in...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Execs From Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum & Vuulr Join Panel on State of Independent Film in the Streaming Era

Executives Elissa Federoff, President Distribution, Neon; Arianna Bocco, President, IFC Films; Marissa Hanafi, Head of OTT, Pops; Thomas Hughes, CEO of The Americas, Vuulr; and Lauren DeVillier, Co-Founder and CEO, Struum, will join “The State of Independent Film in the Streaming Era” panel on July 13 in the first-ever Variety & Indiewire Streaming Room presented by Vuulr. The conversation, moderated by Eric Kohn, Executive Editor, IndieWire, will take place at 9:30 a.m. PT.
MoviesEcho online

Review: Fast 9 is a carnival film

Fast 9 is a wild film that will please the die-hard fans of the franchise. Review: Fast 9 is a carnival film. The great Martin Scorsese once called everything in the Marvel franchise a “carnival film,” meaning that the films are not real cinema. Scorsese thought that cinema should have you expect the unexpected. While I am not Martin Scorsese, and just a guy that reviews films, I can agree that certain films are “carnival.” While watching these carnival films you get a couple of hours of fun and get to laugh without thinking about the plot or deeper story. In my opinion, that is what the Fast and Furious franchise has always been.
Moviesdigboston.com

FILM REVIEW: “NO SUDDEN MOVE”

Directed by Steven Soderbergh. US, 2021, 115 minutes. Available with subscription on HBO Max. There’s a handful of artists you could nominate to be the current godfather of American crime movies, but one nominee that’s probably not mentioned enough is Bill Duke. Across his 40-plus-year career of both acting in and directing films, Duke has constantly returned to crime fiction—sometimes adapting the classics, and sometimes contributing to new ones. First he earned directorial cred doing episodes of seminal cop shows like Hill Street Blues (1981-87) and Miami Vice (1984-90), later he performed in low-scale adaptations of novels by mystery Grand Masters like Elmore Leonard (Freaky Deaky, 2012) and Walter Mosley (Always Outnumbered, 1998), and in between he directed his own adaptations of mainstay characters like Chester Himes’ Harlem Detectives (A Rage in Harlem, 1991) and Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe (The Golden Spiders, 2000). To seal his application, Duke also directed a genuine classic American crime movie from original material with Deep Cover (1992), a furiously stylized war on drugs detective story that conjures up an impenetrable smog of historical, sociopolitical, and even biblical implications (the film is scheduled for a home-video re-release by the Criterion Collection on July 13, an institutional rubber stamp confirming its slow-growing reputation as one of the best Hollywood films of the 1990s).
Movieswcn247.com

Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

CANNES, France (AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mia Hansen-Løve on ‘Bergman Island,’ the Ghost of the Swedish Filmmaker and Her “Awful” 2020

Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps star as a filmmaker couple in the French director's English-language debut, which premieres in competition in Cannes. It’s been an intense year for Mia Hansen-Løve. The French director of All Is Forgiven (2007) and Things to Come (2016) had finished her new film — her English-language debut Bergman Island, starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, and Mia Wasikowska — when COVID struck and France, along with much of the world, went into lockdown. Then, last April, her father caught the coronavirus and died of complications.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

Beneath the Spy Costumes, Black Widow Tries to Nail Post-Soviet Style

When the revolution swept Paris in May, 1968, Jany Temime tore away from her studies at Paris Nanterre University. “I was on the barricades, I was throwing stones, and I had so much fun,” she says. “We wanted to fight against the bourgeoisie, we wanted to change the world.” After police beat protesting crowds, students dug cobblestones up from the sandy sidewalks and began pelting the cops. In solidarity with the students, more than 10 million workers walked out on the largest general strike France has ever seen. President Charles De Gaulle left the country, before returning to dissolve the National Assembly and call for new elections. For many of the students, life would never be the same. “If not for 1968, I would have become a teacher of Latin,” Temime says. “My studies were sort of aborted after being so bad on the barricades against the French government. So I had to change. I became somebody else.” She went to work for French Elle, then took up costume designing. 53 years after her revolution, Temime has created costumes for the Harry Potter series, the James Bond films, and, now, Black Widow. “I'm still a leftist person, of course,” she says, “but I will not throw stones anymore. I work for Marvel.”
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene pictured for first time since illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared some new photos of herself on her Instagram page - the first time since falling ill in May. The royal has been battling an ENT sphere infection, which targets the ears, nose and throat, and has caused Charlene to extend her trip to South Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy