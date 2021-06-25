Never Let Hardships Stop You With Rodney Atkins’ “If You’re Going Through Hell”
Rodney Atkins’ “If You’re Going Through Hell” is proof that music can inspire, motivate and even save lives. The song was written by Sam Tate, Annie Tate, and Dave Berg. It is one of Rodney Atkins songs that is a legendary, inspirational song telling the story of overcoming the challenges of life blocking your way. Its chorus is just as pop as a country, and its production, which features banjos, violins, bagpipes, and drumbeat.www.countrythangdaily.com