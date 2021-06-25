Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Never Let Hardships Stop You With Rodney Atkins’ “If You’re Going Through Hell”

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rodney Atkins’ “If You’re Going Through Hell” is proof that music can inspire, motivate and even save lives. The song was written by Sam Tate, Annie Tate, and Dave Berg. It is one of Rodney Atkins songs that is a legendary, inspirational song telling the story of overcoming the challenges of life blocking your way. Its chorus is just as pop as a country, and its production, which features banjos, violins, bagpipes, and drumbeat.

www.countrythangdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
212
Followers
724
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Radio#Violins#Billboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Prior Lake, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
Festivalthemusicuniverse.com

Dierks Bentley’s 2021 Seven Peaks Fest canceled

Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival has been canceled for 2021. Organizers say the reason stems from capacity restrictions still in place in Buena Vista, CO. The Live Nation-produced three day festival was set to take place over Labor Day Weekend. All 2021 passes will be refunded automatically. Plans are already...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Crowns Luke Bryan ‘Funniest Person in Country Music’

If the CMAs ever decide to include superlatives in their awards, we’re voting for Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan as both “Dynamic Duo” and “Class Clowns.”. If you didn’t already know, the two country stars go together like fiddle and bow. Although it’s unclear how the duo originally met, we do know that the world is a better place now that the country stars are good friends. In fact, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan have become so close that they’ve even completed a bike race together.
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Levi Riggs’ New Song ‘Home Girl’ Speaks to His Real-Life Values [Exclusive Premiere]

Levi Riggs' new song, "Home Girl," centers around a play on words, but it's actually a sweet country love song that speaks to his core principles. "'Home Girl' ... When you see the title, you think of the slang term for girlfriend, or girl from your hometown. But when you hear the song, the meaning of 'Home Girl' is much deeper," Riggs tells Taste of Country of the new song, which premieres exclusively on Thursday (July 8). "She is a place; my destination. She is where my heart is; my home. She is the woman I built my life around."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Says His Son Memphis Has the ‘Music Bug’ in Adorable Concert Snap

It’s no secret that Jason Aldean is a country music star. But what you may not know is that there may be another rising country music star in the Aldean family. While at a concert this weekend, Jason Aldean shared a photo of himself with Memphis sitting on his shoulders. Memphis is almost four years old. The two were getting ready to listen to some music together. Aldean wore a cut-off t-shirt. And Memphis wore a backward camo hat and adorable ear-protecting headphones.
Fort Loramie, OHPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Crowd Sings Every Word Of Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” And Moments Like These Are The Reason I Love Live Music

Live music has been back in full swing for a couple months now, and thank the Lord for it. We’ve already seen some great stuff from our favorite artists during shows, like Miranda Lambert breaking down at Billy Bob’s Texas and Riley Green pulling a little fan up on stage to sing with him and I couldn’t be happier about it.
RelationshipsThrive Global

Dear 15 year old self, I wish you knew how fk’n fabulous you’re going to be…

Written By Alaura Lovelight, Vocal Performance and Confidence Coach, and Creator of Unseen to Young Queen Teen Girls Course. I distinctly remember the snickering and quiet laughter of the senior boys while I walked ahead in line during gym class on that awful day. I already despised gym class for all of it’s uncomfortableness. The locker room. The changing. The awkward co-edness mixture of nerds and jocks.
Celebritieswivk.com

Gabby Barrett Follows In Her Own Footprints

Gabby Barrett is living the country music dream – her first two singles, “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” have both gone straight to the top of the country music airplay charts. Now the latest release from her album Goldmine, is ready to continue that path…. Gabby’s living the message...
MusicKBOE Radio

ZAC BROWN BAND, CHRIS YOUNG & MORE DROP NEW MUSIC

It was another great weekend for new music, with Zac Brown Band, Chris Young and more dropping new tunes. Zac Brown Band treated fans to not one, but two new songs. The tracks, “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” were both co-written by Zac, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Zac shared on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.” “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice,” adding, “Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”
MusicCMT

Mickey Guyton To Release Full-Length Album Sept. 24

“Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” Guyton said via a press release. “This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy