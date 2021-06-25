Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Eating patterns could affect risk of dying from heart disease

By American Heart Association News
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

Not just what – but when – people eat certain foods may affect their risk of dying from heart disease, cancer and other illnesses, a new study finds. Published this week in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research concluded that eating starchy snacks after meals and eating a Western-style lunch containing refined grains, cheese and cured meat raised the risk of dying from heart disease and other illnesses. Meanwhile, eating fruits as a snack after breakfast or with lunch, eating vegetables with dinner and snacking on dairy foods in the evening lowered the risk of death.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Nutrition#Disease Control#Medical Emergency#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Country
China
Related
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 13 Spices that Unclog Your Arteries and Prevent Heart Attack

In today’s video, we’re going to talk about the top 13 herbs and spices that may unclog your arteries of cholesterol plaque, and help prevent heart attack and stroke. The herbs and spices in your kitchen can do a lot more than just add flavor to your foods! First, do you know what causes clogged arteries, or atherosclerosis?
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
CancerPosted by
Mega 99.3

How to Eat to Help Lower Risk of Colon Cancer, From Experts

It used to be that colon cancer was an old person's disease. Sadly, more and more younger people are turning up with this cancer, the second most deadly in the US, according to the statistics that show that while risk increases with age, the rates of this cancer are skyrocketing among people under the age of 50. The rate of people getting it under 50 rose by over 50 percent in the years leading up to 2014.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Can flossing fend off heart disease?

Dear Mayo Clinic: Will taking care of my teeth help prevent heart disease?. A: Some research suggests that heart disease, clogged arteries and stroke could be linked to the inflammations and infections that oral bacteria can cause. Based on that evidence, there appears to be an association between oral health and heart disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 50, This One Thing Can Predict Your Heart Disease Risk

Watching what you eat and how much you exercise are two of the easiest ways to quickly assess your risk of heart disease, especially as you age. Your body also can give you other warning signs that something's wrong or headed in that direction. But according to a new study, there's one thing completely unrelated to your immediate health that people over 50 can use to predict their risk of heart disease that doesn't involve a blood test or scale. Read on to see what could signal you've got health problems in store.
Diseases & TreatmentsDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action.
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

The Coexistence of Eating Disorders and Celiac Disease

The risk of developing anorexia nervosa after a diagnosis of celiac disease is doubled. The risk of celiac disease in patients with anorexia nervosa is higher compared to healthy adults. Eating disorders increase the likelihood of developing severe complications of celiac disease. The treatment should be adapted to help the...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: Myocarditis Following Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Rare, Should Not Discourage Vaccination

A retrospective case series published in JAMA Cardiology found that although there are rare instances of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination, the greater risk for heart damage and death comes from COVID-19 infection. Although several recent studies have suggested hypersensitivity myocarditis is a rare adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination that health care professionals should monitor, the investigators stress that overall confidence in vaccination should not be affected by this.
CancerEurekAlert

BU receives $2.7M from the AHA to address disparities that intersect heart disease

(Boston)--With a growing need to better understand the many links between heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death worldwide, the American Heart Association (AHA), the world's leading voluntary organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced grants focused on this area of scientific research. More than $11 million in research grants has been awarded to create the AHA's newest Strategically Focused Research Network on disparities in cardio-oncology.
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

The Worst Communities for Heart Disease in the U.S.

Seemingly entrenched as the nation's leading cause of death, heart disease kills more than 600,000 people each year in the U.S. The U.S. News Healthiest Communities project considers factors such as cancer incidence, life expectancy and more than 80 other metrics across 10 categories to determine the Healthiest Communities in the U.S. It assesses a community's heart health via data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention PLACES Project, which includes estimates of coronary heart disease prevalence in U.S. counties based on survey data in which adults 18 and older responded whether they'd ever been told by a health professional that they had angina or coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart disease in the U.S.
Diseases & Treatmentsmhealthintelligence.com

Fighting Heart Disease with Virtual Care

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States despite the ability to manage risk through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication adherence. The advent of virtual solutions allows healthcare providers and their patients more options for care than ever before, improving patient engagement and compliance. In this whitepaper, we discuss the potential for virtual care solutions to impact the clinical and financial outcomes of people living with heart disease and what that could mean to the health system.
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Deaths From Diabetes, Heart Disease Climbed in 2020

Newly released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that rates of death from both diabetes and heart disease went up substantially in 2020, raising the question of how the COVID-19 pandemic might explain this increase — and particularly, whether it could be blamed on people delaying or avoiding needed medical care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy