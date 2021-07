Allianz Global Investors plans to curtail investments in certain coal businesses by the end of the year. The 598 billion-euro ($707 billion) investment manager said in a statement Thursday that starting in December it will no longer invest in companies that derive more than 30% of their annual revenue from thermal coal extraction, as well as those where more than 30% of their electricity production is based on coal. The new policy will apply to all existing funds for which AllianzGI acts as the management company and will be its default stance for all new funds and mandates after December.