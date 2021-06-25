Operation Dry Water promotes increased safety during holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking that everyone enjoying a day on the water during the Independence Day weekend to enjoy themselves responsibly and be aware of the dangers brought about by excessive drinking while aboard a boat. To help make the weekend safe, wildlife officers throughout Arkansas are gearing up for Operation Dry Water July 2-4. “We patrol the state’s waters year-round in Arkansas, but Operation Dry Water gives us an added opportunity to speak up about enjoying our waters safely,” said Capt. Stephanie Weatherington, Boating Law Administrator for the AGFC.