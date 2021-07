Oman will not follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing the ties with Israel at this time, the Gulf sultanate’s foreign minister said on Saturday. “Oman believes in striving for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi told the London-based Arabic-language daily Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview.