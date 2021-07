The University Interscholastic League announced the six winners of the 2020-21 UIL Lone Star Cup on Thursday, with a pair of area schools claiming top honors. Highland Park claimed its second-consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup in 5A. The Scots won state titles in team tennis and boys golf while placing in the top five at state in marching band, academics and girls cross country. With its 12th top place finish, Highland Park extended its lead of the most all-time UIL Lone Star Cup victories.