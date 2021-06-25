Jason Isbell Covers Johnny Cash's 'All I Do Is Drive' for 'Ice Road' Soundtrack

Jason Isbell revs up Johnny Cash’s trucker anthem “All I Do Is Drive” for the soundtrack to the new Netflix film The Ice Road. Both film and soundtrack are out now. For his version, Isbell adopts Cash’s signature rhythm and fills out the arrangement with some extra rock & roll muscle in the form of lightly distorted guitars that match the walking patterns of the original. He also shifts it to a different key to account for the differences in their range. The end result has the feel of something that could’ve been a hit on Nineties country radio.