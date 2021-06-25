Unusual Options Activity Insight: Barrick Gold

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.