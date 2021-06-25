Cancel
Analyzing Alphabet's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On Friday, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $2439.2. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

