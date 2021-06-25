Higher education industry is implementing new business models

The iPaaS market is evolving quickly to meet the needs of enterprises that are seeking to automate and transform their business. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).