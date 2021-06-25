Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Higher education industry is implementing new business models

By Vala Afshar
ZDNet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo gain a better understanding, on a global and regional level, of what's important to higher education students and what their challenges are with respect to learning, academic goals, and career goals, as well as staff perspectives on how to best communicate with, instruct, and prepare students, Salesforce partnered with Ipsos and The Chronicle of Higher Education to collect over 2,200 higher education student and administrators using an online quantitative survey.

www.zdnet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Executive Education#New Areas#Ipsos#College University#Connected Student Report#Admissions Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Country
Netherlands
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ISG To Publish Study On Digital Business Solutions, Services

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of digital business solutions and services that enhance customer experience, improve business agility and deliver digital products. The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Closing Higher Education’s Equity and Achievement Gaps

Mark Twain told a story about going to Heaven, where he asks to meet the greatest author who ever lived. He contemplated who he might meet, only to be introduced to a farmer who had never written or published anything. How could this possibly be? Because in Heaven, greatest is...
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

ResponsiveEd Partnership Increases Access to Higher Education

A new partnership between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Responsive Education Solutions (ResponsiveEd) opens new opportunities for thousands of students and educators who want to advance their education. ResponsiveEd is a Lewisville-based non-profit charter school company that operates 70 school campuses with five distinct educational models across Texas and Arkansas. A...
Frankfort, KYlanereport.com

Higher education leader to helm new student success collaborative

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lilly Massa-McKinley, a career leader in higher education with a focus on improving equity and student outcomes, will serve as executive director for the new Kentucky Student Success Collaborative. The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), which created the collaborative this year, announced her appointment today. Massa-McKinley...
EducationPosted by
In Homeland Security

How to Enhance Partnerships between Higher Education and Corporations

Podcast featuring Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean, Wallace E. Boston School of Business and. Are institutions of higher learning providing students with the knowledge and skills that corporations are seeking in employees? In this episode, APU Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Marie Gould Harper, talks to Elena Agaragimova about solutions to build stronger connections between higher education and corporations. Learn how the pandemic has accelerated the need for these partnerships, steps needed to support professional training and development discussions, and the role of technology.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Omnilert Engage Awarded Higher Education New Product Platinum Medal

LEESBURG, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it received the Platinum Higher Education 2021 Spaces4Learning New Product Award for its mass engagement system. Omnilert Engage enables a large audience to be easily subdivided into groups, which can be contacted and queried independently as to their specific needs and observations. This approach allows such rich interaction across a large group to be executed even with a small safety team.
EconomyForbes

Launching A Business In A New Industry? 15 Important Things To Do First

Starting any business is often just as challenging as it is rewarding. This is especially true when the new business is in a new or unfamiliar industry. Before making that leap, it’s crucial to keep in mind several important factors. Below, the members of Forbes Business Council share 15 things...
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Mediaplanet Launches Future of Higher Education Campaign Today

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. In collaboration with the industry’s most respected higher education associations and thought leaders to explore the changing landscape of higher education, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its June 2021 edition of their campaign, "Future of Higher Education Technology." This campaign addresses a range of topics and industries including leveling the benefits of online proctoring software, how 5G network can impact the efficiency of higher education institutions, and why IAQ solutions are becoming increasingly important. It is authored by leaders such as NACUBO, The Dept. of Education, Daphne Koller, Steve Wozniak, The Society for University & College Planning (SCUP), & more.
dailymemphian.com

Pandemic takes higher education to school

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced some revenue streams to a trickle at four-year colleges and universities. But coming out of the pandemic, administrators believe they are smarter and more efficient. “Really, what the pandemic did is it accelerated the pace of change,” said U of M President M. David Rudd.
SoftwareTech Times

Crintell Technologies Disrupts the HR Technology industry by introducing Automation and AI into a Recruiter's Workflow

Whether we like it or not, automation has been creeping into our lives for a while now, and the technological shift we are witnessing is unstoppable. There is hardly a single industry that remains resilient to the automating process, as it facilitates better productivity and efficiency. With the ever-growing amount of tasks and data to filter, traditional manpower is falling short and industries are leaning on modern technologies to speed up their operations. It is no different in the HR sector.
Softwareaithority.com

LightGuide, Inc. Raises $15Million To Accelerate The Growth Of Their Digital Workflow Instruction Platform

New Investment Supports the Growing Need For the Digital Transformation of Human-Centric Industrial Processes. LightGuide, Inc., the leading projected augmented reality (AR) software platform that transforms manual assembly and manufacturing processes for companies worldwide, announced that it has raised a $15M Series B financing led by G2 Venture Partners, with continued participation from Capital Midwest Fund and Michigan Capital Advisors.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Five Soft Skill Models That Are Easy To Learn And Implement

CEO of Making Business Matter. A soft skills training provider helping people to be the best version of themselves with Sticky Learning ®. Back in 2018, Jack Ma said, “We have to teach our kids something unique, so that a machine can never catch up with us: values, believing, independent thinking, teamwork, care for others — the soft skills — sports, music, painting, arts, to make sure humans are different from the machine.”
Marketsaithority.com

Aragon Research Identifies A New Market–Transformation Platform As A Service (tPaaS)–That Will Overtake iPaaS

The iPaaS market is evolving quickly to meet the needs of enterprises that are seeking to automate and transform their business. The old ways of PaaS and iPaaS are no longer enough for organizations to enable and fuel business transformation. Organizations need a new type of platform service that is holistic and integrated, and starts with business transformation and automation first and foremost. Because of this growing need, and the introduction of new technology and service providers in the market, Aragon has identified a new market that is focused specifically on providing the platform and business architecture services needed to enable business transformation. It’s calling this market transformation platform as a service (tPaaS).
SoftwareStamford Advocate

New Virtual Real Estate Model Redefines the Industry For the Better

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. There is a tectonic shift happening in the real estate industry. Thanks to cloud-based technology, the old brick-and-mortar brokerages are being compared to the Blockbusters or Circuit City’s of real estate. It is changing the way real estate is done now and in the future.
Ohio StateMount Vernon News

New Ohio budget strengthens higher education, economy chancellor says

Ohio’s new state budget, signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine and effective July 1, will strengthen the state’s higher education system and its economy, Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “This budget continues the DeWine Administration’s focus on student-centered education policies, addressing affordability and accessibility of higher education that brightens Ohio’s...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Medical Education Market In Education Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest market research report estimates the medical education market to grow by USD 143.30 billion, registering a CAGR of about 17% during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report also offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
ComputersSFGate

Advantexe Partners with Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE) to Offer Innovative Business Simulation focused on a SaaS Model Business Framework

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training solutions and Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE), an Executive Education solution provider, today announced a partnership to provide a new business simulation learning experience focused on understanding the dynamics of a Software as a Service (SaaS) based business.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

MedRisk Welcomes Senior VP of Technology, John Jakovcic

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — MedRisk has appointed John Jakovcic Senior Vice President of Technology. Responsible for project management and client solutions and working alongside the technology leadership on strategic technology solutions, he will focus on cybersecurity, business continuity, and automation strategies. Jakovcic, who has managed large technology staffs, will collaborate with the infrastructure and development teams to expand MedRisk’s technology strategy while continuing to support leadership development and growth through the organization.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy