Analyzing FuboTV's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

On Friday, shares of FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $34.6. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

