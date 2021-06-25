5 Takeaways From Tyler, the Creator’s New Album Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, the Creator wants you to know that his skin is glowing. He’s booked, busy, and #blessed, basking in the afterglow that comes with being a critical and commercial success. His new album Call Me If You Get Lost follows 2019’s IGOR, the Grammy-winning, genre-busting LP that helped further solidify his status as a Serious Artist. Eleven years removed from his gleefully despicable, Tumblr-distributed debut LP, Tyler’s raps have evolved from homophobic to homoerotic, his amorphous threats of rape and murder replaced by emotional affairs that remain unconsummated. Were one to jump from 2009’s Bastard to CMIYGL, the whiplash would be debilitating. But viewed with a wide-angle lens, his growth from record to record has been steady, deliberate, and nothing short of remarkable. Now that he’s graduated from a Goblin to a Grammy, what’s his next act? Here are some early impressions: