Digital Extremes released a new trailer and info on the next Warframe update, Sisters of Parvos, being released in the game on July 6th. You can watch the trailer down below as they show off all of the content that will be coming to this update, as well as introducing a wealth of new experiences designed for new and existing players. This includes the new Corpus Lich System that provides active players with additional boss battles and rewards for you to obtain. You'll also get a look at the newest Warframe, Yareli, as they will be one of the most accessible sets released and making it easier for new players to jump in on the new stuff.