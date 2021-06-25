Cancel
Understanding Goldman Sachs Group's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
On Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $367.42. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

