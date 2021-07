Despite its origin as a 'joke currency', there are bullish signs for the remainder of the year. It has been one of the stars of the first half of 2021 and although part of the craze around dogecoin has faded, its role in the cryptocurrency market is indisputable, to such an extent that it has placed itself on the podium of the most popular crypto investments both in the US and the UK, behind bitcoin and ethereum. The future is uncertain for this digital currency that was born as a joke, but which has a good legion of followers, led by the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk.