DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) , the world's leading mobility technology platform, today announced that according to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC") on July 4, 2021, the CAC stated that it was reported and confirmed that the "DiDi Chuxing" app had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations. Pursuant to the PRC's Cybersecurity Law, the CAC notified app stores to take down the "DiDi Chuxing" app in China, and required the Company to strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations, follow the relevant standards set by the PRC government authorities, and rectify the problem to ensure the security of users' personal information.