SEETHER Announce ‘Wasteland – The Purgatory EP’ Out July 30th

SEETHER To Join 3 Doors Down As Special Guests On Select. Tour Dates This Summer in addition to Festival and Radio Shows;. – Today, SEETHER announced the release of Wasteland – The Purgatory EP available digitally and on CD July 30th, 2021, and on vinyl October 22nd, 2021, via Fantasy Records. The 5-track set includes the fan favorite, “Wasteland,” from the band’s most recent album, and features three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of “Wasteland,” which is available today. Watch the accompanying music video HERE. Written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band’s newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, Wasteland – The Purgatory EP, follows the August 2020 release of SEETHER’s eighth album, the acclaimed, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (“If You Want Peace, Prepare For War.”) The first two singles from the album both hit #1 on the Active Rock and Rock charts: the anthemic, “Dangerous,” and hard-hitting “Bruised and Bloodied.”