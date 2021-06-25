'Bosch' Series Finale Closes One Chapter and Smoothly Transitions Into Spinoff

The Shield, one of the best cop shows ever on television, has come to an end and what a ride the series has been in all its 88 episodes. The Shield was the first flagship series for F/X. The show was responsible for bringing an audience to F/X, a base for the station to build upon and it has with some of the most edgy and compelling TV shows on television. All I can say is wow. (Spoilers below) Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) had his reputation and life destroyed in the last episode and he brought down all the remaining members of the Strike Team with him. Many of the storylines in The Shield were brought to a conclusion during the episode but it was Mackey’s storyline that was always the most vibrant and magnetic one to witness. Within the Series Finale, that was no different. Shane kills himself and his family and Ronny is sent to prison for life for no reason. Since Connie was working with the cops and Shane killed himself, Mackey sacrificed Ronnie and exposed every crime the Strike Team had ever committed for absolutely no reason. Mackey could have simply bluffed Shane into believing he had immunity and the Shane would have offed himself.