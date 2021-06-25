'Bosch' Series Finale Closes One Chapter and Smoothly Transitions Into Spinoff
“Bosch,” Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series, has finally reached its conclusion— kind of. While one big seven-season-long chapter closes for the abrasive, steadfast and intensive titular Hollywood detective Hieronymous “Harry” Bosch, the disgruntled and now decamped Los Angeles Police Department veteran is headed down a new road. Luckily for fans of the show, this path, to be explored on Amazon IMDB TV’s untitled “Bosch” spinoff, might not diverge too far from what they’re familiar with.www.greenwichtime.com