How Avant-Guitar Godfather Sonny Sharrock Reconciled Terror and Beauty
Questlove's new Summer of Soul doc is a trove of incredible footage, featuring extended clips of Sly and the Family Stone, Mavis Staples, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and other icons at the height of their performing powers. But one of the film's most striking sequences spotlights a lesser-known figure who shared the bill with these legends at 1969's Harlem Cultural Festival: the guitarist Sonny Sharrock, seen convulsing and grimacing onstage as he wrings a gritty expressionist racket from his hollow-body ax during an appearance backing flutist Herbie Mann.