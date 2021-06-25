Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jason Isbell Covers Johnny Cash's 'All I Do Is Drive' for 'Ice Road' Soundtrack

By Jon Freeman
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Isbell revs up Johnny Cash’s trucker anthem “All I Do Is Drive” for the soundtrack to the new Netflix film The Ice Road. Both film and soundtrack are out now. For his version, Isbell adopts Cash’s signature rhythm and fills out the arrangement with some extra rock & roll muscle in the form of lightly distorted guitars that match the walking patterns of the original. He also shifts it to a different key to account for the differences in their range. The end result has the feel of something that could’ve been a hit on Nineties country radio.

www.nhregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Allison Moorer
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
John Carter Cash
Person
Robin Zander
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Hank Snow
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Gary Levox
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Mark Collie
Person
Tommy Clufetos
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Road#Rock Roll#Ice Road#The L A Rats#Cadillac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: See Johnny Cash’s Final Public Performance

On September 12th, 2003, the world bid a sad farewell to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash. The 71-year-old American icon was still grieving the loss four months earlier of his wife of 35 years, June Carter Cash, when he died from complications from diabetes in the early-morning hours at Nashville’s Baptist Hospital.
MusicPosted by
100.7 WITL

Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan and Pitbull Come Together for New Summer Bop, ‘Where the Country Girls At?’ [Listen]

Country superstar Trace Adkins has called upon fellow country star Luke Bryan and Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, for a new summer track, "Where the Country Girls At?" Released Friday (June 25), the song effortlessly mixes genres in a fun way that's still palpable to country fans who lean old school. We get the classic Adkins bass and slow drawl, the stadium energy of hip-shaking hitmaker Bryan, and the rap swag of Pitbull. The guitar-driven party anthem mirrors the good time energy of Adkins’ hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and asks a very simple question: Where are the country girls?!
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Jason Isbell’s ‘Sad But True’ Cover Dials Up the Twang [LISTEN]

Jason Isbell turns Metallica's 1993 single "Sad But True" into an uptempo country shuffle for the forthcoming The Metallica Blacklist tribute album. The cover arrived on Tuesday (June 29) and is available below. Gone is the heaviness of the metal band's original. Instead, Isbell uses steady drums and electric guitars...
MusicGreater Milwaukee Today

Liam Ford Band's Tribute to Johnny Cash

Event will take place outside on the Ladish Foundation Amphitheater. Please bring a lawn chair to sit on. Food & Adult Beverages Will Be Available for Purchase By Cudahy Lions Club. No Alcohol Carry-in. Rain Date: Wednesday, June 30. Price: Free.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bleachers and Jason Isbell Release New Benefit 7"

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Jason Isbell have teamed up for a new split 7". The project is out today via RCA, with all proceeds going to the Ally Coalition, an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality. Hear a teaser below. The 7" features Bleachers covering Isbell’s song “Dreamsicle” and Isbell...
Musicrock947.com

Bleachers & Jason Isbell cover each other for charity single

Bleachers and Americana artist Jason Isbell have teamed up for a charity single featuring covers of each other’s songs. The split seven-inch vinyl, which will be limited to just 1,000 copies, includes Jack Antonoff and company taking on Isbell’s song “Dreamsicle,” and Isbell putting his spin on the Bleachers tune “45.”
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Jason Isbell & Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Cover Each Other’s “Dreamsicle” & “45” to Benefit Ally Coalition

On July 7, RCA Records released a new split seven-inch single that includes Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers rendition of Jason Isbell‘s “Dreamsicle,” and Jason Isbell’s cover of Bleachers’ new single “45.” Proceeds from the special release—limited to just 1,000 copies —will benefit Antonoff’s Ally Coalition. “Dreamsicle,” served as Isbell’s lead single...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Ryman Exhibit to Mark Johnny Cash and June Carter’s 65th Anniversary

Here’s some news that might just be the romantic highlight of your week: Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium plans to celebrate the night Johnny Cash and June Carter first met backstage, 65 years ago today (July 7). The special pop-up exhibit will only be available to fans taking daytime tours for a...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Who Are Johnny Cash's Siblings?

Johnny Cash, the famed outlaw songwriter, came from humble beginnings in a family of nine trying to make it through the Great Depression in Dyess, Mississippi County, Arkansas. The man in black was born J.R. Cash in February of 1932 in Kingsland, Arkansas. His parents, Carrie and Ray Cash, brought...
Musicwfpk.org

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit share their rollicking, bluesy Metallica cover

We’ve already told you about The Metallica Blacklist, which is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the “Black” album. We’ve also shared St. Vincent‘s take on Metallica‘s “Sad But True”. But now another there’s another interpretation of that same...
MusicNew Haven Register

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy