Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' Documentary: 8 Things We Learned

By Elias Leight
GreenwichTime
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary J. Blige has a long, illustrious career, riddled with Top Ten hits, million-selling albums, Grammys, and Oscar nominations. But there’s one project that has particular importance for her: “I have 13 albums, but my second, My Life, is my most important,” she says in a new documentary commemorating the LP, originally released in 1994. Blige sees My Life not only as the moment she “started speaking to my fans” but also as “the place where I survived.” That narrative of survival, of walking through the fire only to emerge stronger on the other side, has been central to her career ever since; few performers are as open about their struggles and their psychic toll as Blige.

www.greenwichtime.com
