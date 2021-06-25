Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

How Avant-Guitar Godfather Sonny Sharrock Reconciled Terror and Beauty

By Hank Shteamer
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestlove’s new Summer of Soul doc is a trove of incredible footage, featuring extended clips of Sly and the Family Stone, Mavis Staples, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and other icons at the height of their performing powers. But one of the film’s most striking sequences spotlights a lesser-known figure who shared the bill with these legends at 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival: the guitarist Sonny Sharrock, seen convulsing and grimacing onstage as he wrings a gritty expressionist racket from his hollow-body ax during an appearance backing flutist Herbie Mann.

www.nhregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Mann
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Roy Ayers
Person
Sonny Sharrock
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Peter Brötzmann
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Ryley Walker
Person
Charnett Moffett
Person
Albert Ayler
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Godfather#The Family Stone#American#Black Woman#New York Times#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Country
Egypt
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
Rock MusicGreenwichTime

Mountain Goats Mix Terror and Beauty on 'Dark in Here'

“I live in the darkness,” John Darnielle warns us on the Mountain Goats’ latest. That Darnielle needs to spell that out so clearly ought to be cause for alarm, since he hasn’t exactly been Mary Poppins up to this point. One of the most charming songs he ever wrote, 2005’s “Dance Music,” was an origin story of sorts about the power of his record player to drawn out the pain of his abusive childhood; “Against Pollution,” a lovely hinge point on the Goats’ excellent 2004 album We Shall All Be Healed, opened with a poignantly rendered liquor store shooting; his 2003 classic Tallahassee centers around a marriage collapsing into the swamps of Florida, highlighted by tunes with titles like “No Children” and “The House That Dripped Blood”; the Goats’ fine 2019 LP In League With Dragons came with a hot rocker called “Cadaver Sniffing Dog.” I could go on.
MusicMidland Reporter-Telegram

An entrancing listen to a jazz great, Alice Coltrane

In the years since Alice Coltrane passed from this world in 2007, a paradigm shift has occurred. For much of her lifetime, she and her music stood in the shadow of her husband, the late John Coltrane, a jazz titan and a near saintly figure in 20th-century American music. In...
Musicanalogplanet.com

Jon Batiste Resurrects a “Lost Soul” on WE ARE

In addition to co-writing an award winning animated film soundtrack Batiste shares his gift with others, having performed alongside Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, and the younger Ed Sheeran, among others. However, Batiste understands that creating an album with his name attached is the most effective and personal means of emotional self-expression.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

The End: Louis Forster of The Goon Sax

To end out the week, we ask Louis Forster of The Goon Sax some questions about endings and death. The Australian trio (which also features Riley Jones, and James Harrison) released a new album, Mirror II, today via Matador, their first for the label. Mirror II is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2018’s We’re Not Talking, which was released by Wichita. John Parish (Aldous Harding, PJ Harvey) produced the album, which was recorded in Bristol, England at Invada Studios (which is owned by Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak>). Since their last album, Forster moved to Berlin and worked in a cinema, while Jones and Harrison formed a post-punk side-project, Soot.
NFLboothbayregister.com

‘Jazz in the Woods’ with the Jamie Saft Trio

Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to offer a jazz concert at Hidden Valley Nature Center featuring internationally-renown Jamie Saft Trio on Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition to Saft on keyboards, the trio includes Stu Mahan on bass, John Mettam on drums , with Vanessa Saft on vocals. Additional guest musicians will also make an appearance.
Musicstereophile.com

July 2021: Jazz Record Reviews

Kaja Draksler, upright pianos; Petter Eldh, bass; Christian Lillinger, drums, percussion. Intakt 353 (CD). 2021. Kaja Draksler, Petter Eldh, Christian Lillinger, prods.; Martin Waschkowitsch, eng. Performance *****. Sonics *****. There's a lot to unpack with Punkt.Vrt.Plastik, but doing so doesn't feel like a struggle. Unfortunately, doing so doesn't quite make...
Entertainment48hills.org

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ purposefully hands 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival its flowers

Jimi Hendrix was the only artist who asked to be a part of The Harlem Cultural Festival. That’s right. A weekly series of six concerts put on in Harlem’s Mt. Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) during the summer of 1969, featuring 25 artists that played to over 300,000 attendees. It seemed to be the right setting for some Hendrix magic, the right moment to make that undeniable connection with Harlem, USA.
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Detroit saxophonist is grateful for his new ‘Deadication’

David McMurray has never considered himself a Deadhead — at least not in the tie-dyed, twirl-dancing fashion of the Grateful Dead’s biggest fans. But the Detroit saxophonist and Cranbrook Academy alumnus has enough of an appreciation for, and curiosity about, the group’s music to immerse himself on “Grateful Deadication,” his second album for the legendary Blue Note label.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Peter Hostage

Peter Hostage is a jazz/blues pianist/vocalist from New Hampshire, USA. He cites Ray Charles, Mose Allison, Dr. John, Bill Evans, Count Basie, Big Joe Turner and Louis Jordan among his major influences. Mr. Hostage taught himself guitar and piano starting at the age of 10. The Beatles and Bob Dylan...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Goon Sax – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview with the Band

Australian trio The Goon Sax have released a new album, Mirror II, today via Matador, their first for the label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our The End interview with the band’s Louis Forster and you can read that here. It’s our recurring Q&A about endings and death and in it Forster discusses what songs he’d like played on his deathbed and at his funeral; his favorite endings to books, movies, and TV shows; and why he doesn’t want to live too long.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Paul Dunmall & Mark Sanders: Unity

In spite of a decades long association, Unity constitutes only the second time British reed icon Paul Dunmall has appeared on disc in tandem with drummer Mark Sanders. And on the earlier occasion, Pipe And Drum (FMR, 2012), Dunmall restricted himself entirely to bagpipes of various species, so this outing is notable as the first documentation of the pair together on their primary instruments. The union of two of the country's premier improvisers doesn't disappoint.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of July 5th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Square Dance Caller (Swimming Pool), Mark Rogers (Every Once In A While), Michael Franti & Spearhead (Good Day For A Good Day), Soja Featuring J Boog & Collie Buddz (Press Rewind), David Crosby Featuring Sarah Jarosz (For Free), & Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (105 Degrees/One Of Life's Little Mysteries)!
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Anthony Bourdain's 70s Playlist Includes Brian Eno, Curtis Mayfield and The Clash

There’s a bit on Patton Oswalt’s 2007 album Werewolves and Lollipops where the comedian makes an apt comparison between chefs and rock stars. As that routine shows, the lines between music and food are more blurred than you might expect — and it’s hard not to think of Anthony Bourdain as one of the figures who had a foot in each world for most of his life. It’s worth mentioning that a host of musicians paid tribute to the late chef and writer upon his death in 2018, and that musician and producer Steve Albini contributed to Bourdain’s World Travel.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: On Stevie Wonder and the 'Summer of Soul'

There is a perspective distortion that comes with looking backward. Stevie Wonder was 19 on July 20, 1969, when he walked onstage at the Harlem Cultural Festival, an event that would be lost to legend and rumor were it not for Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's just-released directorial debut "Summer of Soul (... or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)."
Theater & Dancewjct.org

What Makes a Summer Song?

If, like me, you threw on WJCT’s Anthology station over the Fourth of July holiday, you were likely delighted by what you heard. Especially if, like me, you were on the beach when you did so. Breezy, ultra vibe-y, Anthology’s new Summer Songs playlist (playing on 89.9 HD3 and the...
MusicNo Treble

Talking Bass with Nathan East

Nathan East is one of those bass players that can fit himself into any musician situation. Nathan has credits on so many great albums! Kenny Loggins, Eric Clapton, Barry White, Daft Punk, and many more!. In this interview, he talks about what makes a great bass player, current gear, and...
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear George Harrison's Unreleased Acoustic Demo 'Cosmic Empire'

Ahead of the 50th=anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Capitol and UMe have shared the first unreleased track from the collection, the acoustic demo “Cosmic Empire.”. Prior to the 1970 album’s six-week recording sessions, Harrison spent two days — May 26th and 27th, 1970 — demoing 30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy