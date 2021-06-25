Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as inflation data assuages Fed tapering fears

By Swati Verma
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

* Technicals suggest downside selling pressure for gold- analyst

* Palladium, platinum head for best week since mid-March (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

June 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday after sombre U.S. inflation data tempered bets for early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, setting bullion on track for its first weekly gain in four.

Spot gold gained 0.4% to $1,782.46 per ounce at 10:53 a.m. EDT (1453 GMT), adding over 1% for the week thus far. U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,782.80.

“Gold has benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation print as concerns at the margin have eased over a sooner-than-expected timetable for tapering,” said Suki Cooper, an analyst at Standard Chartered.

The $1,770 per ounce is a support level in the near term, Cooper said, with resistance at the 100-day moving average.

Data earlier showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was below expectations in May. The data also weighed on the dollar, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

“The market is taking a more sanguine view of the inflation prospects, tempering earlier expectations that inflation was going to more quickly become problematic,” said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

Gold prices posted sharp losses last week after the Fed projected rate increases as soon as 2023, prompting a sell-off of non-yielding bullion.

Prices have stabilised since then, on mixed signals from the Fed.

Two Fed officials warned on Thursday that inflation could rise more than policymakers expected in the near term. They spoke after Fed chief Jerome Powell said inflation would not be the only factor determining interest rate decisions.

“Importantly, from a technical perspective we have formed a bearish pattern on the gold chart that suggests maybe some downside selling pressure next week after this week’s pause,” Wyckoff said.

Platinum advanced 0.9% to $1,101.82 per ounce, while palladium was steady at $2,640.26. Silver rose 0.7% to $26.12. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Prices#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Standard Chartered#Pce#Kitco Metals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessArkansas Online

Fed notes rebound, vows steady hand

The Federal Reserve said the widening covid-19 vaccination program has helped the U.S. economy stage a robust rebound, while pledging that monetary policy will continue to provide "powerful support." "Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Powell, European inflation, China trade

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to U.S. Congress, plus the latest data on consumer sentiment in Europe and trade in China - here’s a quick look through ahead to next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. Powell, in a...
BusinessMetro International

Dollar edges lower as risk appetite returns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower on Friday, along with the Japanese yen, as riskier currencies were favored, with the rally in U.S. Treasuries running out of steam and global stock markets steadying. Some recent soft U.S. data, along with a surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat in cautious trade

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds was unchanged on Friday, as investors traded cautiously after the yield hit a six-month low in the previous session amid sharp gains in global bond prices. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%, after falling to 0.020%...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc ascendant, risk aversion pummels Aussie, kiwi

* Dollar drops from three-month highs as Treasury yields tumble * Spread of Delta variant fuels worries about global recovery * Euro also firmer in face of dollar weakness as havens sought By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc stood tall on Friday, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars languished near multi-month lows as investors turned cautious about the global economic recovery. Bonds have rallied while stocks took a hammering worldwide amid growing concerns the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could derail a revival that is already showing pockets of weakness. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield dipped to a nearly five-month low of 1.25% overnight, from as high as 1.5440% just two weeks ago. That put pressure on the U.S. currency, with the dollar index left licking its wounds after a 0.36% slide on Thursday to stand at 92.372. On Wednesday, it had pushed to a three-month high of 92.8440. The euro benefited, holding on to a 0.45% jump from overnight to trade at $1.1846. The yen changed hands at 109.865 per dollar, maintaining gains from the previous session's 0.8% rally. "There is certainly a wind of change in markets," with concerns about inflation now shifting to concerns about growth, Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note. "There has not been a single catalyst triggering a turn in sentiment, instead it seems that an accumulation of events," including the rapid spread of the Delta variant and perceptions that central bank tightening could choke the recovery, he said. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week, an indication that the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy. The Swiss franc held on to gains from Thursday, when it soared more than 1%, to trade at 0.91540 per dollar. The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.74245 after dropping 0.7% on Thursday and touching its weakest since mid-December at $0.74170. New Zealand's kiwi languished at $0.69435, maintaining a more than 1% plunge from the previous session. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1839 $1.1845 -0.04% -3.10% +1.1850 +1.1839 Dollar/Yen 109.8800 109.7750 +0.08% +6.37% +109.9200 +109.8000 Euro/Yen.
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Factory Inflation Eased in June as Commodities Steadied

(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory inflation eased in June from an almost 13-year high in the previous month as a stronger dollar and government measures helped to cool commodity prices. The producer price index rose 8.8% from a year earlier after jumping 9% in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as Delta variant threat looms

* Silver down 1.7% on the week (Updates prices) July 9 (Reuters) - Gold wiggled in a tight range on Friday as concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 were offset by a slight bounce in the U.S. Treasury yields, though the safe-haven metal remained on track for a third straight weekly gain.
Businessinvesting.com

Week Ahead – RBNZ And BoC To Stay On taper Path, Delta Strain Angst For BoJ

It will be a busy week as the Bank of Canada, Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand all meet, while inflation will take centre stage on the data front. With increasing concerns that the new Delta Covid variant could scupper reopening plans around the world, Japanese policymakers are the most likely to strike a more cautious tone, but the BoC and RBNZ will probably maintain their optimism for now. After the Federal Reserve signalled that a taper decision was not imminent, markets might take a more relaxed view on the latest CPI readings in the United States. Meanwhile, Q2 GDP numbers will be watched in China for signs that the recovery in the world’s second largest economy may be plateauing.
Businesskitco.com

Bullish sentiment is back as gold prices hold above $1,800

(Kitco News) - With gold prices looking to end the week back above $1,800 an ounce, the precious metals market is seeing some strong bullish sentiment, with a strong majority of Wall Street analysts and retail investors looking for higher prices next week. According to the latest comments in this...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Sterling yawns after weak GDP data

The British pound is directionless in the Friday session. In European trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3767, down 0.09% on the day. The UK released a data damp to end the trading week, and the releases that investors were most interested in disappointed. GDP for May slowed to 0.8% MoM, well below the revised April reading of 2.0% and below the consensus of 1.0%. Although the recovery is gaining steam, and PMI reports are pointing to strong growth across economic sectors, GDP is still about 3 percent below the pre-Covid levels (February 2020). Still, the economy continues to expand, and the May report marked the fourth straight month of expansion.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver trade lower heading into the European session

(Kitco News) - After a promising start to the U.S. session yesterday gold (-0.24%) ended up closing -0.09% lower and that bearishness has continued today. It was a similar story for silver which now trades at $25.77/oz down 0.48% leading into the European session. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.19% in the black and spot WTI is flat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy