Every two years, the world's dedicated watch nerds hold their collective breath in anticipation of a bunch of special, one-off watches that they can't buy. Only Watch, a special auction whose proceeds fund research into muscular dystrophy, brings together some of the biggest players in the horological landscape in service of the greater good. Each company makes a special piece unique to be auctioned off at the Only Watch event, and the resulting watches are invariably some of the coolest pieces of the year.