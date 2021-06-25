Anthem Kitchen & Bar has permanently closed

The restaurant operated in Faneuil Hall for 10 years.

Anthem Kitchen & Bar has closed. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A decade-old Faneuil Hall restaurant will not be reopening.

On Thursday, Anthem Kitchen & Bar announced that its 10-year run has come to an end.

“Anthem Kitchen & Bar has closed after 10 wonderful years in Faneuil Hall Marketplace,” the restaurant shared on its website and social media. “It’s been a pleasure creating meaningful memories with our friends & neighbors over the years.”

The restaurant, operated by The Briar Group, encouraged diners to visit the group’s other properties, which include Gather, City Table, City Bar, Hurricane’s at the Garden, MJ O’Connor’s, Ned Devine’s, Six String Grill & Stage, Sólás, and The Harp.

The farewell message also noted that patrons who had purchased a gift card from Anthem could use it at any other Briar Group location.

Anthem Kitchen & Bar was known for its New England clam chowder and other hearty, casual fare: burgers, pizzas, lobster mac and cheese, and fish and chips. In March 2020, it closed its doors following the statewide shutdown and never reopened. Its sister restaurants have reopened at various times throughout the pandemic, with the latest, MJ O’Connor’s, coming out of hibernation in mid-June.

In response to the restaurant’s news, patrons shared their well wishes and memories.

“Sorry to see it go,” wrote @hroberthuke on Instagram. “Was always one of my favorites.

“The fondue will live in my heart 4evr,” @ctrimmy assured Anthem.

Other responses felt more pressing.

“But but but…you have the BEST clam chowder,” @a.zwaschka wrote. “Where can I get some now?”