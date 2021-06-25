Cancel
Public Safety

George Floyd’s family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 16 days ago

An attorney for George Floyd’s family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when he’s sentenced Friday afternoon.

Politicsindypendent.org

Brooklynites React to Defacing of George Floyd Statue by White Nationalists and the Sentencing of Derek Chauvin

Brooklynites woke up last Thursday to find a newly erected, 14-foot-tall bust of George Floyd had been defaced overnight by white nationalists. The monument that debuted on Juneteenth at Flatbush Junction was symbolically marred. Floyd’s face was strewn with black spray paint. The inscription on the base of the statue — poetry from hip-hop artist Papoose and Terrence Floyd, the deceased’s brother — was marked out in black and tagged in white with “PATRIOTFRONT.US.”
Public Safetykjrh.com

Chauvin sentencing: Was the 22.5-year sentence appropriate?

On Friday, a judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to more than 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May. While the judge in the case could have given Chauvin a sentence as long as 40 years, Minnesota's attorney general over the weekend said the punishment was appropriate.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

The punctuated sentence of Derek Chauvin

No one will seriously argue that the 22 ½-year sentence meted out to police officer Derek Chauvin was too harsh. After all, he was convicted of murder, and the maximum sentence under the law was 40 years in prison. Chauvin is 45 years old and will be 67 if he serves out his full sentence.
Public Safetytexasmetronews.com

Chauvin gets 22.5 years for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to serve 22.5 years in prison for the murder and manslaughter of George Perry Floyd, Jr. This is the longest sentence a former police officer has received in state history. In his remarks announcing his decision, Judge Peter Cahill said he...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin nearing federal plea deal in George Floyd’s death: Sources

Federal prosecutors and ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin are close to reaching a plea deal, according to reports. Multiple sources told WCCO that as part of the plea deal, Chauvin would have to publicly disclose what he did to Floyd and why. The sources also said the deal would entail him getting a 20- to 25-year sentence that would run concurrently with his second-degree murder sentence, which is a state charge.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...

