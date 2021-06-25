Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Collects two hits Thursday
Hayes went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over St. Louis. He's posted consecutive multi-hit efforts for the first time since early June. Although Hayes saw his batting average fall to a season-low .258 by Tuesday, the third baseman still featured a respectable .347 on-base percentage. He holds a 7:2 BB:K over his last eight games as he looks to take advantage of hitting between the hot-hitting Adam Frazier and Bryan Reynolds.www.cbssports.com