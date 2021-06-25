Cancel
MLB

Phillies' David Hale: DFA'd by Philly

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Hale was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday. Hale has a 6.41 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings this season, and the Phillies opted to remove him from the 40-man roster after surrendering five runs in his past two appearances. The right-hander could report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

