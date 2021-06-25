‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 2

Too Hot To Handle is back with a second season starring a completely new catalog of hornballs. From a professional football player to a male stripper to a lawyer, this season’s cast of 10 sexy singles is so hopped up on hormones and testosterone that it would be surprising if they won any of the $100,000 prize as a result of their celibacy. With all of them thinking they are joining a show called Parties In Paradise, it is a rude awakening when virtual assistant and seer of all rule breaks, Lana, appears and tells them exactly what show they are on. And worse yet, that they are all committed to a total sex ban. Will they be able to control their raging urges? Will they lose the grand prize money for everyone? Or will these party animals learn to love with a deeper connection than that of the physical one? Only time will tell. The first four episodes are out now on Netflix with the remaining six releasing on June 30.