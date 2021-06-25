Cancel
Minnesota State

ESPN Commentators Say Minnesota + Wisconsin Are Terrible Sports Destinations

By Chris Allen
Power 96
Power 96
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What? Both states can put on a party if we have to, but some of ESPN's commentators say they don't want to be in Milwaukee or Minneapolis because they are bad destinations. When Minnesota hosted the NHL All-Star Game, the players raved. The only MLB All-Star Game to end in a tie was 2002 in Milwaukee. Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl and it was spectacular, I don't care what that girl says. It's indoor, there is never a problem with the weather. Minnesota hosted an All-Star game and a couple of World Series Games too. The Brew Crew hosted some World Series games as well.

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

1 From Faribault, 2 From Northfield Finish Top-400 At Clay Shooting Nationals

It was a fun weekend out in Michigan for a lot of prep Minnesota clay target shooters. The Minnesota contingent which competed in Michigan over the weekend had participants from the Iron Range to the Iowa border and places in between. Those places in between included one from Faribault, two from Northfield, six from Tri-City United, two from Prior Lake, six from New Prague, six from Jordan, six from Alden-Conger, and three from LeSueur-Henderson in the finals on Sunday.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Lakers Roll Past Veseli Warriors

The Faribault Lakers blew open a close game in Veseli Sunday to win 8-1. Egan Bonde recorded the win for the Lakers and Joey Grote closed out the game. Faribault took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Matt Lane smacked a solo home run. The Lakers would score again in the 6th inning on a two out Matt Lane single plating Danny Pierce.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Lakers Blank Webster

Faribault's Nate Rost cracked a two run home run and was very efficient on the mound in the Lakers 6-0 win tonight over the Webster Sox at Bell Field in Faribault. Rost threw just 68 pitches in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts, 1 walk, 4 hits allowed. 47 of the 68 pitches were strikes and he 15 first pitch strikes of 22 batters faced.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Why You Might Not See ‘Whiskey Plates’ Anymore in Minnesota

Those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota might soon be a thing of the past. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

See The 2021 Top-10 ‘Best Places To Live’ In Minnesota List

Well the ratings are in, and the 2021 'Best Places To Live' list has been generated, Minnesota doesn't have any cities in the Top-100 in the Niche.com list, but we looked through the list and found the top-10 scoring Minnesota cities on their exhaustive list. Surprisingly, none of the towns listed in the Top-10 are found outside the 'Metro' area.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Lakers Get Back on Winning Track

The Faribault Lakers went into the 4th of July holiday break with a loss a week ago. Wednesday night they had very good pitching en route to a 4-2 win over Red Wing at Bell Field. Blake Langerud set the table for the offense going 4 for 4 with 2...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Popular Wisconsin Brewery Opening Second Location in Southeast Minnesota

Soon Southeast Minnesota residents and visitors will have another amazing place to enjoy some great beers and an amazing atmosphere. Hop & Barrel Brewing Company has already seen its success shine through at their Hudson, Wisconsin location. Their followers come from all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and now Southeast Minnesota residents won't have to travel very far to get a taste of their brews.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Why Minnesota Firefighters Are Now Wearing Ballistic Vests and Helmets

These Minnesota firefighters are the first in the state to be outfitted with new ballistic vests and helmets in addition to their regular gear. Running into a building that's on fire while everyone else is running out has always made firefighting a dangerous job, right? But now one fire department here in Minnesota is going an extra step to keep their firefighters safer during some emergency calls: They're outfitting them with bullet-proof ballistic vests and helmets.
MLBPosted by
Power 96

Minnesota Twins Get One Player Named To All-Star Team

While the Minnesota Twins have struggled throughout the 2021 season, there have been a few bright spots. Nelson Cruz is one of them. The 41-year-old Designated Hitter continues to prove he is one of the best hitters in the big leagues. It is his 7th time making the All-Star team, and first time with the Twins. This season, he is hitting .306 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. According to the Minnesota Twins official website, Cruz ranks in the top 10 percent of Major League hitters in several advanced statistical categories.
MLBPosted by
Power 96

Local Man Elected To Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021

One local baseball manager has been inducted into the 2021 Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame according to a press release sent out yesterday via social media from the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame's Facebook page. Joe Grose of Waterville was among those selected into the hall of fame.

