ESPN Commentators Say Minnesota + Wisconsin Are Terrible Sports Destinations

What? Both states can put on a party if we have to, but some of ESPN's commentators say they don't want to be in Milwaukee or Minneapolis because they are bad destinations. When Minnesota hosted the NHL All-Star Game, the players raved. The only MLB All-Star Game to end in a tie was 2002 in Milwaukee. Minnesota hosted the Super Bowl and it was spectacular, I don't care what that girl says. It's indoor, there is never a problem with the weather. Minnesota hosted an All-Star game and a couple of World Series Games too. The Brew Crew hosted some World Series games as well.