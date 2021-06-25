Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key Get Stuck in a Musical in Apple Comedy

By Ryan Lattanzio
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels has put his latest stamp in the TV streaming world as executive producer on Apple TV+’s star-studded musical comedy series, “Schmigadoon!” A series that prides itself on its parodies of iconic musical, and with a rich lineup of comedic talent, the show premieres its first two episodes on Apple TV+ July 16, with more to follow.

www.indiewire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinco Paul And Ken Daurio#Comedy Series#Scottish#Universal Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear. On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

Joel Kim Booster has joined the upcoming Maya Rudolph-led comedy series at Apple. The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ comedy 'Trying' trailer features behind the scenes chats with cast

A new trailer from the cast of Apple TV+ comedy "Trying" gives audiences a sneak peek into the characters and the actors who play them. The two-minute video, dubbed "Guide to Life," features a sit-down with some of the actors who portray characters from the series. Each actor offers a little insight into their characters' motivations and struggles in season two.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

SNL’s Cecily Strong Reveals This Season May Have Been Her Last

Cecily Strong revealed on Tuesday that Season 46 of Saturday Night Live may have been her last. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Strong admitted that she is may not be returning to the show, noting that her future on SNL is still uncertain. “Things are a bit more up...
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
MusicSFGate

'Schmigadoon!' Borrows Ably from Musical Theater, but Can't Find Itself: TV Review

If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to “Brigadoon” — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment. If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness.
TV Seriesimore.com

Joel Kim Booster signs on for an unannounced Apple TV+ comedy

Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Joel Kim Booster to a new comedy series. The show will also feature Maya Rudolph and carries the working title Loot. While the series is yet to get a proper name, its working title is Loot, Variety goes on to say. Alan Yang and Matt...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

Cecily Strong on Whether She Returns to 'Saturday Night Live': Let's 'See What Happens'

Despite teasing uncertainty surrounding her involvement in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the 37-year-old comedienne says she will 'be thrilled if [she goes] back.'. AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong has teased her future on "Saturday Night Live". When asked whether she will return in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the actress portraying Jennifer Lynch in "Ghostbusters" said, "[let's] see what happens."
MoviesA.V. Club

Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! offers grand musical numbers but squanders its cast

There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.
MusicPaste Magazine

Schmigadoon! Is Something to Sing About on Apple TV+

We here at Paste TV love to joke about whether or not a show is rated for someone. For example, merely the photos of hybrid human/animal babies from Netflix’s Sweet Tooth screamed “No thank you! Rated ‘Not for Amy!’”. But perhaps there’s not a show rated. for me than Apple...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt Comedy Series ‘Mr. Corman’ (VIDEO)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is feeling anxious and unfulfilled in the first trailer for Mr. Corman, a new ten-part comedy series coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6. Created and directed by Gordon-Levitt, the star plays Josh Corman, an artist whose career in music hasn’t panned out and now teaches fifth grade at a public school. Unfortunately, his life is stuck in a rut, especially since his ex-fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) moved out, and he’s left living with his old high school buddy Victor (Arturo Castro). While Josh has a lot to be thankful for, he struggles with feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.
MoviesGamespot

Disney's Encanto Gets First Musical Trailer

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released an official teaser trailer for the animated musical comedy Encanto, which is scheduled to be in theaters on November 24. Encanto is the 60th film from the studio. Set in Bogota, Encanto "is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden...
TV & VideosReporter

3 Reasons to Watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV+

The warmhearted series Schmigadoon! is refreshingly original, even as it takes inspiration from Golden Age musicals. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (above) star as a bickering couple who hike across a bridge into the song-and-dance land of Schmigadoon. They can’t leave until they’ve found true love. Here’s why you’ll be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy