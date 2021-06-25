Did You Know Illinois has a 35ft Long Fire Breathing Dragon?

How long does your commute to work take? Well if you live in Iowa apparently you must live where you work, that's how quick their commute is in the Hawkeye State. According to data from the 2020 Census, which you can find out all the information that the 2020 Census has to offer by just going to data.census.gov (or just click here!), the people of Iowa really don't have to spend much time getting to work in the morning! The data shows that the average time of commute to work for people in Iowa is 19.8 minutes, which is well below the national average commute time of 27.6 minutes.