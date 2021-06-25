‘Can You Bring It’ Trailer: Dancer and Choreographer Bill T. Jones’ Signature Ballet Gets a Full-Bodied Doc
In 1989, after a series of devastating personal and professional losses, legendary dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones turned his grief into what would become one of his greatest artistic achievements: the ballet “D-Man in the Waters.” The process by which Jones and his company crafted the ballet, including the pain that fueled it, take center stage in Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s remarkable documentary, “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” arriving later this summer.www.indiewire.com