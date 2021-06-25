Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Can You Bring It’ Trailer: Dancer and Choreographer Bill T. Jones’ Signature Ballet Gets a Full-Bodied Doc

By Kate Erbland, @katerbland
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1989, after a series of devastating personal and professional losses, legendary dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones turned his grief into what would become one of his greatest artistic achievements: the ballet “D-Man in the Waters.” The process by which Jones and his company crafted the ballet, including the pain that fueled it, take center stage in Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz’s remarkable documentary, “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” arriving later this summer.

www.indiewire.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill T. Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc Nyc#Ballet Dancers#Arnie Zane Company#Film Forum#Email Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Rockland County, NYnyacknewsandviews.com

Sean Curran Visits Rockland to Celebrate Choreographer Bill T. Jones

“It goes to the very heart of the vital role art plays in our society during times of social crisis,” says Henry Louis Gates Jr. of the new documentary Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters. In 1988, Arnie Zane, Jones’s partner and co-director, died of AIDS-related lymphoma and the future of the company was thrown into question. Facing down immobilizing grief, Rockland County artist Bill T. Jones resolved to keep the company alive. Now, choreographing alone, he turned his attention to the creation of a new dance using movement images of water and wave action.
MoviesFirst Showing

'New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization' Doc with Bill Murray Trailer

"Whoever you are… come travel with me!" Time to rock the Acropolis! An official promo trailer has debuted for a fascinating film titled New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, which is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival kicking off next week. It's a filmed presentation of one remarkable performance. On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler perform the Acropolis with a timeless mix of music and poetry. Captured on film by director Andrew Muscato, Murray & Vogler are joined by the dazzling Mira Wang (on violin) and dynamic Vanessa Perez (on piano). Spanning from Bach to Van Morrison, Whitman to West Side Story, the wildly entertaining, humorous and deeply touching show is infused with the one-of-a-kind charm of Bill Murray. This sounds and looks great! I wish I could've been there for the actual performance, but I'm glad they captured this on film so we can all enjoy it.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Val Kilmer Doc from Amazon Studios, A24 Gets First Trailer Before Cannes Premiere

Since revealing his two-year battle with throat cancer in 2017—during which he received two tracheotomies, hindering his voice to the point where he now needs a voice box to speak—actor Val Kilmer had stepped away from the spotlight. But now, with the use of old home video footage and narration from his son, Jack, the prolific actor tells the story of his life in the upcoming documentary Val, set to premiere at Cannes on July 7.
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

American Ballet Theatre 'looks like a full-on rock concert' at Pioneers Park, dancer says

Catherine Hurlin was checking out the stage at Pioneers Park on Tuesday afternoon, minutes before she’d be up on it in class with the other American Ballet Theatre dancers. “This looks like a full-on rock concert,” Hurlin said. “It's really incredible how they built this stage. It's a truck. It turns into a stage. I don’t think ABT has ever really done this extreme kind of stuff before. ... Usually, the stage has already been built, and we drive to the stage instead of us building the stage for it.”
Movieswcn247.com

Todd Haynes doc seeks the genesis of the Velvet Underground

CANNES, France (AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street’: How Slashers Like ‘Scream’ and ‘Halloween’ Inspired the Trilogy’s ’70s-Set Second Film

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978.”]. Hear the words “’70s-set summer camp slasher,” and you’ll likely think of such horror mainstays as “Friday the 13th” (and its many, many sequels and remakes), “Sleepaway Camp,” or “The Burning,” classic entries in the sub-genre that Leigh Janiak’s second “Fear Street” movie ably fits alongside. As its title tells us, Janiak’s “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” is set in the waning days of the decade, as a pack of teens and kids (most of them ill-fated) enjoy a summer spent at Ohio’s own Camp Nightwing.
MoviesPosted by
TheConversationAU

Unpacking In The Heights' choreographic film references, from Busby Berkley to West Side Story

Part of the joy of a musical is that song and dance can occur anywhere and everywhere. Not just on the stage but in the bedroom, to the Wild West and on the streets of New York. Classic musicals set in New York often take dancing to the streets. In On The Town (1949, based on the 1944 stage musical), Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly (who also choreographed the movie) play sailors on shore leave in the big city. In West Side Story (1961, based on the 1957 stage show) two rival gangs, the white American Jets and the Peurto-Rican Sharks...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Flag Day’ Review: Sean and Dylan Penn Make a Touching Pair in Father-Daughter Criminal Drama

“Flag Day” starts and ends with a high-stakes car chase, but that big pursuit is an anomaly. A minor-key movie less invested in grand gestures than the intimate two-hander at its center, “Flag Day” isn’t about crimes so much as the personal toll they take on innocent bystanders. Sean Penn’s first directorial effort since 2016’s “The Last Face” compensates for that misstep, if only just, with a sweet and rather straightforward father-daughter drama that lays out most of its emotional cards from the first act and offers few surprises along the way. In the process, however, it allows Penn to pass his talent to the next generation, with his daughter Dylan Penn taking the lead in a stirring turn that injects the central family tension with authenticity.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Bergman Island’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Meta Knockout Reimagines Scenes from a Marriage

A young Parisian filmmaker whose delicately personal work (“Eden,” “Things to Come,” “Goodbye, First Love,” et al.) illuminates the unbearable lightness of being with the soft touch of a late summer breeze, Mia Hansen-Løve may not be the first 21st-century auteur who comes to mind when people consider the portentous legacy of Ingmar Bergman, a man whose cinema stared into the void in the hopes of seeing its own reflection, and shouted down God’s silence with such howling rage that even his comedies are probably still echoing in eternity. From a distance, the idea of Hansen-Løve shooting an homage to Bergman feels like the equivalent of, say, Kacey Musgraves recording a covers album devoted to the Swedish doom metal band Candlemass.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets its First Full Trailer

This looks like pure awesome, and as Kevin Smith has said, it’s the animated series that a lot of us have been waiting on for years now since He-Man and the Masters of the Universe first came around. Seeing the trailer and getting the idea that Eternia is in serious trouble one can’t help but think that the story is already about to kick off in a major way when it hits Netflix on July 23rd. Watching the trailer and seeing Prince Adam transform into He-Man, and Teela showing her increasingly frustrated attitude, is definitely enough, but getting to hear more about the story, such as the heroes and villains of Eternia having to work together, Skeletor entering the fray, and the fact that magic is slowly fading from Eternia, all of it is feeding into the need that a lot of people probably feel by now to watch the season unfold and take us back to a pleasing moment in our childhood when we would shout to the heavens we have the power and so on.
Theater & DancePosted by
HackerNoon

These “Smart” Ballet Shoes Trace Dancers Movements

A recent advancement in the dance world is E-Trace, the first-ever electronic ballet shoe. Ballet started in 15th-century France as a form of court entertainment. Ballet was often integrated as an accompaniment to song, music and drama performances. When dance became an independent art form in the 1800s, suddenly choreographers had to up their prestige to maintain interest.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Jungle Cruise Movie Gets NEW Trailer Full of Ride References!

Ready to see the true STAR of the Jungle Cruise film — the backside of water? Want to see a bit more about the story of this movie?. Then you’ll want to check out this new trailer for the Jungle Cruise movie presented by Skipper Frank himself, Dwayne Johnson!. But...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Evolution’ Trailer: ‘Pieces of a Woman’ Director Kornél Mundruczó Returns to Cannes with Time-Jumping Journey

Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó is back at the Cannes Film Festival for the seventh time with his latest film, “Evolution.” Mundruczó reunites with “Pieces of a Woman” writer and collaborator Kata Wéber for this time-spanning exploration of three generations of a Jewish family. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the film below ahead of its bow in the Cannes Premiere section this weekend.
Public HealthPosted by
IndieWire

Todd Haynes Got Stuck in LA During the Pandemic and The Velvet Underground Kept Him Sane

Todd Haynes wasn’t even in Cannes yet for the premiere of his new documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” when things got emotional. During a stopover in Amsterdam, he met up with Christine Vachon, his longtime producer who had worked with him ever since his early days of “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story” and “Poison.” Forced to different sides of the country when the pandemic set in, they were finally reunited to launch another film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy