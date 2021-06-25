Sylvia Earle: My Wish? To Protect Our Oceans

In another amazing implementation of drones for environmental protection, Oceans Unmanned and The Ocean Cleanup have joined forces to fight marine debris. Oceans Unmanned, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the use of drones for environmental protection: The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit founded in 2013 to deal with the problem of plastic and debris in the ocean. Now, the two will work together, using drones to evaluate and improve ongoing efforts to capture and remove marine debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. “Later this summer, a team of Oceans Unmanned operators equipped with several UAS will deploy offshore with The Ocean Cleanup researchers for a six-week campaign to conduct daily aerial surveys in an attempt to quantify the distribution and abundance of marine debris in the target area,” says an Oceans Unmanned press release.