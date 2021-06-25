Kalamazoo Growlers lose tough battles in both games of doubleheader at Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Growlers battled hard, but dropped both legs of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Rockford Rivets, dropping game one 9-8, and game two 5-4. The Growlers powered ahead in the first leg thanks to plenty of early offense. Catcher Devin Burkes laced a no-doubt solo home run to left center in the top of the second to give Kalamazoo the early 1-0 lead. After two runs from Rockford, the Growlers responded with a 7-spot in the top of the fourth, which saw Burkes add 2 more RBIs on a double, a Damon Lux RBI double, an RBI sac fly from David Coppedge, and a Don Goodes RBI single that turned into a trip around the bases following a nasty kick past the Rivets’ outfield.