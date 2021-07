Human drug-taking is a bit of a puff, puff, pass situation for wildlife. We dose, we process, and then we pee it into the environment (hopefully not directly). Our wastewater regularly contaminates freshwater ecosystems, and so the drugs that we took to alter our biochemistry go on to alter those of the animals within that environment. A recent study found that antidepressants can embolden crayfish, influencing their caution in a way that could put them at greater risk of predation. While we needn’t feel guilt for consuming medications that we need to keep us healthy, it’s important to keep an eye on the implications of those medicines for the wider environment and try to mitigate their effects where we can.