As she makes history, Dr. Rachel Levine stays focused on healing

By Michael Merschel, American Heart Association News
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

Dr. Rachel Levine wanted to work in health because she wanted to help people. Along the way, she became an icon. Levine, the assistant secretary of health in the Department of Health and Human Services, made history in March when she became the first openly transgender official confirmed by the Senate. But she said her career hasn't been about seeking attention for herself. It's been about healing – as a pediatrician, teacher, researcher and Pennsylvania's health secretary, fighting the opioid epidemic and COVID-19.

