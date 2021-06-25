Parents' fight against Kutztown’s Equity Policy continues

Kutztown area parents spoke out against Educational Equity Policy 832 at the June 21 school board meeting. “It’s not a solution; it’s a divide. Bullying, racism, etc. will never go away completely, doesn’t matter how many policies you have in place. It doesn’t matter what race, sexual orientation etc. that you are. We are never going to convince all humans to be kind to one another or accept everyone,” said Donna Feiertag of Maxatawny.