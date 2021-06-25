Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kutztown, PA

Parents' fight against Kutztown’s Equity Policy continues

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
berksmontnews.com
 16 days ago

Kutztown area parents spoke out against Educational Equity Policy 832 at the June 21 school board meeting. “It’s not a solution; it’s a divide. Bullying, racism, etc. will never go away completely, doesn’t matter how many policies you have in place. It doesn’t matter what race, sexual orientation etc. that you are. We are never going to convince all humans to be kind to one another or accept everyone,” said Donna Feiertag of Maxatawny.

www.berksmontnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxatawny Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Kutztown, PA
Education
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown, PA
Society
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Berks County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Equity Team#The School Board#New Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy