Eating patterns could affect risk of dying from heart disease

By American Heart Association News
Frankfort Times
 16 days ago

Not just what – but when – people eat certain foods may affect their risk of dying from heart disease, cancer and other illnesses, a new study finds. Published this week in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the research concluded that eating starchy snacks after meals and eating a Western-style lunch containing refined grains, cheese and cured meat raised the risk of dying from heart disease and other illnesses. Meanwhile, eating fruits as a snack after breakfast or with lunch, eating vegetables with dinner and snacking on dairy foods in the evening lowered the risk of death.

Washington, DCPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

