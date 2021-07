When your favorite band hails from the Deep South, some good ol’ summer precipitation isn’t anything to write home about. Three straight days of intermittent rain and wind didn’t bother letting up for Sunday evening’s holiest of rock ‘n’ roll sessions with Athens, Georgia’s Widespread Panic. One of the tougher Red Rocks season tickets to find, the southern-bred boys served their diehard fans the last and best of their four-night run that started at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday and wrapped up at Red Rocks Sunday night. Led by lead vocalist and jam band hero John Bell sporting his staple backwards baseball cap, Widespread Panic took the fans to church for a four-hour service.