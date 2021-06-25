Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Late-Night Hosts – and Homer Simpson – Pay Tribute to Conan O’Brien (Videos)

By Tony Maglio
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conan O’Brien took his final late-night bow on TBS last night. His time slot competition — and Homer Simpson — paid tribute to the outgoing “Conan” host. Stephen Colbert dedicated an entire segment to his “dear friend.” We put that phrase in quotes because that’s how the “Late Show” host qualified their relationship, and not because we don’t buy the sincerity of its use.

www.thewrap.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Seth Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#The Tonight Show#Nbc#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescapeandislands.org

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Internetmxdwn.com

The Internet Bids Farewell to Conan O’Brien’s Monumental Late Night Tenure

Thursday marked the end of an era in late night when Conan O’Brien (Conan, Final Space) stepped away from the desk after 28 years hosting comedians, actors, musicians and cultural figures across Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan. Those who graced O’Brien’s stage, as guests, performers and behind-the-scenes staff, spent this past weekend flooding social media with love, gratitude and best wishes for the prolific late night host as he beings his new partnership with HBO Max.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien slams cancel culture as "very Soviet"

In a Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend conversation with Sean Penn, the pair agreed that cancel culture needs to end. “Empathy is a very important word and also forgiveness,” said Conan, according to Mediaite. “This whole concept of cancel culture is… We found that someone did something in 1979 that is now not appropriate. They’re dead to us.” Conan, who hasn't had his former writer Louis CK on any of his shows since his sexual misconduct scandal, added: “People can also be forgiven. If they even need forgiving. What happened to that? It feels very Soviet, kind of, sometimes.”
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Stars Pay Tribute To the Late Stuart Damon

The soap world was stunned by the tragic death of GENERAL HOSPITAL legend Stuart Damon, who was beloved by fans for his decades-long run as Dr. Alan Quartermaine. The 84-year-old actor, also well known for having played Prince Charming in the 1965 CBS musical production of Cinderella, had been suffering from renal failure for the last several years.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Clarifies ‘The Office’ Cancel Culture Remarks. Ricky Gervais on Friday clarified remarks he made concerning his legendary sitcom The Office and cancel culture. In a recent interview with the BBC, the comic-actor was talking about The…. Being Funny Now “Is Kind of Our Duty”: Ricky Gervais, Ramy Youssef,...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Learns About "FUPA" – "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan"

A fan breaks the show when she teaches Conan about the "delightfully crude" acronym FUPA. Listen to the rest of this "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan" minisode @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/fupayt. Follow Team Coco Podcasts on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts.
Celebritieswpr.org

Joy Oladokun Finds Her Spotlight

It's been remarkable to watch singer-songwriter Joy Oladukun's professional success, despite the pandemic: Her music keeps showing up on popular scripted shows like Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, leading to live performances on late night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert — all without really leaving her base of Nashville, Tenn.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Conan And Jack Black’s Guitar Battle (VIDEO)

This is an oldie but a goodie. With Conan’s show leaving network television for good (and eventually moving on to streaming) it’s good to look back and remember the good times on a late night night show that has been so essential to bringing rock and heavy music to network television over the years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sean Penn, Conan O’Brien Speak Out on Cancel Culture Labeling It ‘Ludicrous’

Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Conan O’Brien and Sean Penn, recently got together to discuss a dominating theme in Hollywood at the moment: cancel culture. O’Brien recently invited Penn on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. During the podcast, the two chatted about cancel culture and how some tend to write off individuals based on their previous comments and actions.
Musicdelawarepublic.org

Darian Woods

In the last year, a lot of musicians have struggled without live shows and tours to keep them afloat, so it's remarkable to see how Joy Oladokun has emerged into the spotlight. (SOUNDBITE OF JOY OLADOKUN SONG, "BAD BLOOD") SHAPIRO: She's had songs on popular shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy