I get it. Dogs are man's best friend. They're loving, extremely loyal, and ridiculously cute. Their pack mentality makes them perfect for families, and there's something undeniably awesome about having a dog hanging around your home. However, there's a part of me that just can't shake the feeling that I'm engaging in some serious Stockholm Syndrome by keeping a dog around. And then there are ghastly incidents involving pets, like one that has Duck Dynasty fans asking what kind of dog Bobo is.