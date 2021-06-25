Cancel
Hungry Hong Kong

Seafood Barbecue at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 16 days ago

Seafood BBQDaniel Haddad

The Seafood BBQ at Movenpick was one of our favourite meals during our stay in Jimbaran. Located near Jimbaran Beach, Movenpick has taken inspiration from the local seafood BBQs on the beach and brought it to the convenience of their resort. We always love evenings in Jimbaran as a family, watching the beautiful sunset and it is almost impossible to resist the fragrant smell of freshly grilled seafood wafting from all the small eateries, so we were excited to experience this feast in the comfort of our five star resort.

Book a table on the sandy island by the pool and delve into a buffet of fresh seafood including Tasmanian Pacific Oysters and Japanese Scallops, delicious salads with Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Chick Peas, Feta Cheese and Olives and live performances to top off the experience. We loved the mouthwatering Sea of Java Bamboo Lobster, line caught local mahi mahi and snapper, meaty octopus and Sea of Java Squid and couldn’t believe the size of their juicy Australian Banana Prawns and meaty Western Australian Crabs. They also have delicious cooked to order steaks and flavouful BBQ chicken to satisfy. Don't miss out on their dessert station which included Black Forest Gateau and perfectly prepared Paris Brest.

The live traditional dances were perfect for our kids and we were always relaxed and happy in the casual and inviting setting. A fun dining experience for friends and family who value delicious fare, great service, and welcoming ambiance while staying in the Jimbaran area.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

