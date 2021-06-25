IHA Begins Construction on New Medical Center in Chelsea
On Wednesday, June 16, IHA, the area’s leading multispecialty medical group, celebrated the start of construction on the new IHA Chelsea Medical Center at a groundbreaking ceremony. IHA has been providing exceptional care to the Chelsea community for nearly 40 years. This new medical center will be designed to enrich the overall patient experience and provide coordinated care across multiple practices and throughout IHA’s extensive delivery care network in Southeast Michigan.thesuntimesnews.com